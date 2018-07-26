25 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF Killed Hormuud Telecom Workers and Destroyed Communication Mast

Reports from Elwaq Somalia say that this Morning KDF forces killed two Hormuud Telecom Employees in that Town.

Kenyan Defense Forces hanged the Two Hormuud Telecom Staff at Dhuuntow Village between Dhamase and Elwak and also Burnt Telecom', Communication Mast.

One of the Victims named Abdirahin Hassan Ali also wounded another one called Bahar Iidoor, Photos From the scene showed that KDF burnt all Hormuud Equipments .

Other reports said that when they (KDF) hanged two staff feted Explosives at the Building of the Telecommunication and Exploded, which caused Shutting Communication links.

Hormuud Telecom Officials who spoke to Mustaqbal Radio said that they lost Staff and damaged their properties in Gedo Region.

The Official said KDF Troops previously destroyed Hormuud Communication Masts in El Baande, Dhamase, Khadijo Hajji and Dhegalab Villages.

September-18-2017; Kenyan Defence Forces destroyed Hormuud's Khadijo Hajji Branch, between Blad Hawo and El waq Gedo Region Somalia.

On January-22-2018; KDF Exploded Hormuud's Branch in El waq Gedo Region

On March-3-2018; Kenyan Defense Forces destroyed Hormuud Telecom's Branch in Dhamase, in Gedo Region.

Peace keeping Mission

AU'S peace mission in Somalia has limited mandate regards to the mission's work in Somalia, but Kenyan Defense Forces in this mission committed violence and abuse of power in Jubaland Regions.

Some times KDF shot dead Civilians Intentionally, destroyed their properties and stay without Accountability.

