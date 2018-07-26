Somalia: Fighter Jets Carry Conduct Airstrike in Southern Somalia

Unidentified war planes carried out an airstrike in the outskirts of Qalimow village in Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday, residents said.

Military sources confirmed that suspected U.S. drone strike targeted Al-Shabaab base in the remote area between Bal'ad and Jowhar towns and no casualties reported.

The bombardment came after Al-Shabaab on Tuesday briefly took the control of Qalimow village, just 50 km South Jowhar town before they pull out, according to local residents.

The military did not identify who was the target and the casualties caused by the attack.

Several Al-Shabaab hideouts were recently discovered and destroyed in Middle Jubba and Lower Shabelle regions with an undisclosed number of its fighters killed.

However, Al-Shabaab attacks continue to increase with members of the public and even the security agencies raising concerns over the looming insecurity in the capital.