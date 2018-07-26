Ghana: President Urges Gonja Traditional Area to Support Creation of New Region

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the chiefs and people of the Gonja traditional area to support the government actualise the creation of new region for the area by voting massively for it when the referendum is held.

He emphasised that the proposed Savannah Region in the Gonja land would help bring governance closer to the people of the area.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the call yesterday when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Gonja traditional area at the Yogbowura's Palace in Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region.

President Akufo-Addo who was on the last leg of his three-day official tour of the region was optimistic that the chiefs would rally their people to vote yes for the creation of the region.

He mentioned that before he left for the tour in the regions the recommendation of the Justice Brobbey Commission had been forwarded to the Electoral Commission in accordance with the constitution.

The President said per the constitution 50 per cent of eligible voters must turn out and 80 per cent of them should vote in favour of affected areas.

The president told the chiefs to make sure that the creation of the proposed savannah region was achieved.

He added that the creation would not only ensure accelerated development in the traditional area but would offer job opportunities to the qualified persons.

President Akufo-Addo further entreated the people to help maintain peace and unity in the entire area, stressing peace was a cardinal pillar for development.

He said without peace his government's policies could not be fruitful, adding that, "All the initiatives and policies of my government cannot be realised if there is no peace."

The President also urged the chief to continue to mediate with other imminent chiefs to find lasting peace to the Dagbon issue.

He reaffirmed that the government was not interested in the chieftaincy matters but that it was only interested in ensuring lasting peace in the area.

In responding to the plea of the people for water, he assured the chiefs of the government's commitments to expanding the water system of Damongo and its environs.

The President said, the construction of a new dam in Daboya, had been captured in the final hydro transaction that the project would take off as soon as the transaction was completed

President Akufo-Addo also promised the people the creation of a new district in the Salaga North district in the East Gonja district of the Northern Region.

The paramount chief of the Gonja traditional area, Tutu Boresa Sulemana Jakpah, on his part commended the President for the numerous initiatives to address their concerns.

He assured that the Gonja Traditional Council would work with relevant authorities to get the proposed region materialise.

Earlier on the President and his entourage made a brief stop at Buipe, where he cut a sod for the construction of a new district hospital.

Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, Minister of Regional Re-organisation and Development Mr. Dan Botwe, Minister for Business Development Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ms. Alima Mahama and other ministers of state accompanied the President on his tour.