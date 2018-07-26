Ghana: I Spent 7 Months in Jail After Death of Major Mahama

Mr. Kwame Adjei, a prosecution witness in the alleged murder of the late Major Mahama before an Accra high court was cross-examined yesterday.

Mr Adjei, who was being cross-examined by Mr Patrick Anim Addo, Counsel for Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima said he spent seven months in police and prison custody because of the late Major Maxwell Mahama's case.

According to the witness, he was first detained at Diaso Police Station, brought to Korle bu Police Station in Accra and later to the Nsawam Prison, adding that nobody told him, he would be detained after reporting himself to the police.

The fourteen accused, are standing trial for the death of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, who whenleading a detachment at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira District of the Central Region, was murdered on suspicion that he was a robber.

They are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are Michael Anim, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

When counsel asked the witness after "spending seven months in custody and being released, what did they tell you," the witness said, "After my release was told that they might call me to testify in court as a witness".

In further cross-examinations by Mr Theophilus Donkor, who stood in for Seidu Nasiru, counsel for Kofi Nyarko and John Bosie asked the witness, how old he was and he said 33 years but could not mention the month and year in which he was born.

Mr. Adjei also told the court he has three children, with the first born aged 17 years, second and third, 12 and nine respectively.

The calculations of his age and children threw the court into a state of grumbling as they were surprised by his age.

At the last adjourned date, Mr Adjei told the court that the late Major Maxwell Mahama pleaded with him to pick him with his motorbike but he declined because of the gun the Major was holding.