25 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: La Beach Hotel to Street Academy's Aid

Excited pupils of the academy with Mr Ayisi and Ms Kegey. Also with them is Ataa Lartey

LA Beach Hotel has begun supporting the children under the care of Street Academy with food.

The first of the warm gesture took place last Friday at the Street Academy, a sports and culture institution for deprived children.

The Sales Manager and Executive Sous Chef of the Hotel, Mr George Ayisi and Ms Cecilia Kegey respectively visited the academy to acquaint themselves with the daily activities of the children and the institution.

Speaking to the authorities of the academy, Mr Ayisi expressed the hotel's excitement to contribute their quota to ensure the health and well-being of the deprived and needy children in society.

He pledged management's continued support for the academy and its activities.

Director of the academy, Ataa Lartey, expressed gratitude to management of the hotel for the visit and also assured that they would do all they can to give the children the needed support to become responsible citizens in the near future.

