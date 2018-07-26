Somalia: IED Kills 6 SNA Soldiers Near Afgoye

Six government soldiers were on Wednesday killed when a roadside bomb explosion hit their vehicle between Afgoye and Wanlawenyn, Radio Dalsan reports.

The six soldiers were part of a convoy escorting food supplies to the SNA military base at Ballidogle Airport. Former Rivals Hail UAE's Role In Bringing Peace Between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Somali militant group claimed responsibility for the attack through it's affiliated websites.