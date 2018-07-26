25 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IED Kills 6 SNA Soldiers Near Afgoye

Tagged:

Related Topics

Six government soldiers were on Wednesday killed when a roadside bomb explosion hit their vehicle between Afgoye and Wanlawenyn, Radio Dalsan reports.

The six soldiers were part of a convoy escorting food supplies to the SNA military base at Ballidogle Airport. Former Rivals Hail UAE's Role In Bringing Peace Between Ethiopia and Eritrea

UN Special Envoy Michael Keating Joins NUSOJ-led Discussion On Role Of Media In Somalia Mesut Ozil Quits Germany Cites 'Racism and Disrespect' After Erdogan Meet

Somali militant group claimed responsibility for the attack through it's affiliated websites.

Somalia

Soldiers Killed in Roadside Bomb Oustide Afgoye

At least six government soldiers were killed, while several others wounded when a roadside blast targeted a military… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.