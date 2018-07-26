Gambia: Jimara MP and 3 Others Discharged

Basse — The charges against Alagie Sowe the National Assembly Member for Jimara Constituency and three others have been dropped on Monday 23 July 2018.

During the proceedings, SI Keita, the prosecutor in the case applied to the Basse Magistrates' Court for the case to be withdrawn, citing section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code of The Gambia. KEITA told the court that he got advice from the I G P through the Ministry of Justice, that the charges against these four accused persons, namely Hon. Alagie Sowe MP for Jimara, Mr Ebrima Manneh councillor for Julangel Ward, Mr Sara Jawo GDC Chairman for Jimara Constituency and Foday Baldeh GDC mobiliser general for Jimara.

In delivering his verdict Magistrate Omar Jabang said under section 68 subsection (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, he thereby discharged these four accused persons and they can go free.

But he added that the charge against the fifth accused, Muhammed Sowe, has not been withdrawn and is not discharged.

The trial against Muhammed Sowe, also a GDC member, was scheduled to continue yesterday, Tuesday, but it was adjourned till Monday, 30th July 2018 because the witnesses were not in court.