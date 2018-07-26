25 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Jimara MP and 3 Others Discharged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Fatty

Basse — The charges against Alagie Sowe the National Assembly Member for Jimara Constituency and three others have been dropped on Monday 23 July 2018.

During the proceedings, SI Keita, the prosecutor in the case applied to the Basse Magistrates' Court for the case to be withdrawn, citing section 68 of the Criminal Procedure Code of The Gambia. KEITA told the court that he got advice from the I G P through the Ministry of Justice, that the charges against these four accused persons, namely Hon. Alagie Sowe MP for Jimara, Mr Ebrima Manneh councillor for Julangel Ward, Mr Sara Jawo GDC Chairman for Jimara Constituency and Foday Baldeh GDC mobiliser general for Jimara.

In delivering his verdict Magistrate Omar Jabang said under section 68 subsection (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, he thereby discharged these four accused persons and they can go free.

But he added that the charge against the fifth accused, Muhammed Sowe, has not been withdrawn and is not discharged.

The trial against Muhammed Sowe, also a GDC member, was scheduled to continue yesterday, Tuesday, but it was adjourned till Monday, 30th July 2018 because the witnesses were not in court.

Gambia

'Aspuna' Company Begins Processing Cassava Into Flour

'Aspuna' Flour Company established in Duwasu village in Kombo East District of the West Coast Region, has started… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.