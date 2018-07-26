Zimbabwe: Chamisa Threatens Violence Again

MDC Alliance candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa says he will not accept Monday's election results if they go against the coalition of opposition parties and will unleash an orgy of violence to make the country ungovernable.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Mr Chamisa said despite him being a man of God, his party had the capacity to cause mayhem.

Asked if he would accept defeat the same way he wanted President Mnangagwa to do, Mr Chamisa said he was not going to accept anything short of victory.

"They are afraid of the capacity that we have, indeed if we are to say this country is to be ungovernable starting tomorrow, Mnangagwa will not be able to control it," he said. "We have the capacity to control.

"We must be acknowledged as peace icons, we have managed to even smoke a peace pipe with a crocodile who is so violent and arrogant and that we must be appreciated for that because we have tried to build and contain the pressures of the young people.

"Young people out there are restless. They are desperate and they are willing to go the extra mile for their freedom. We have the capacity to take instruments of violence, but that is not in our DNA. Our DNA is peace and working together. If they rig or cheat, they will face the music that they must know, it is not a threat, but a good promise of exercising our instruments of peace to make sure that we are able to move together as a country, so that we build a one united nation," he said.