25 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC - We Made Efforts to Address Ortom's Grievances

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from the party, describing it as "somewhat surprising."

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, the party said that efforts were made by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to address some of the grievances raised by the Benue State governor which had to do with the local politics in Benue State.

"The governor had left the meeting saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom's decision.

"The party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to chose their political affiliation but expresses hopes that those who have left the party will rescind their decisions.

"Even with this development, we don't think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.

"The party once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections," he said.

Nigeria

Govt Bought 18 New Aircraft for Air Force in Three Years

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, on Wednesday, said that the federal government bought 18 new aircraft for… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.