Sudan: Pregnant Woman Slain in Central Darfur Shooting

Mukjar — A 28-year-old mother of five, who was eight months pregnant, was shot dead by militiamen at Kombo Tindi area, east of Mukjar in Central Darfur on Monday.

A sheikh from camp Mukjar told Radio Dabanga that gunmen fired three bullets into the chest of Halima Abdelmahmoud. She died instantly.

He said the incident was reported to Mukjar police, who arrested a suspect named as Mohamed Dardeimo.

Abduction

On Tuesday morning, gunmen on camels abducted 27-year old farmer Habib Suleiman, and 22-year-old Maryam Khalid, from Dubo El Omda south of Katur in Tawila locality in North Darfur.

A farmer told Radio Dabanga that five armed men threatened the two farmers on their land, tied them and then took them to an unknown destination.