Sudan: Bloody Tribal Clashes Claim 11 Lives in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Hamra — At least 11 people, including women and children have been killed and dozens injured in clashes between farmers from the Hausa tribe and herders of El Jawamis El Lahaween tribe in the area of El Hamra in Eastern El Galabat locality in Sudan's El Gedaref state close to the Ethiopian border.

The situation in the area remains tense after the bloody clashes which lasted from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Gamar Hasan, one of the notables of the area, told Radio Dabanga that the clashes took place after the livestock of the herdsmen trespassing on farms.

He said the clashes resulted in the burning of 13 tractors and that the conditions in the area remained tense despite police intervention.

Hasan said the wounded were taken to El Gedaref hospital.

Residents from the area have called on the state government to urgently intervene to defuse tensions between farmers and herders.

Hassan warned of the escalation of the conflict between the two sides.

Residents have held the native administration in the area the responsibility for allowing the establishment of a nomadic village in the middle of agricultural land.

The security committee of El Gadaref state El Nahud in West Kordofan estimated the death toll at six, saying "that the situation in the area has returned to normal".