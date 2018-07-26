Sudan: UN Under-Secretary-General Visits Darfur

Zlingei / Golo / El Fasher — Yesterday, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Field Support Atul Khare visited Zalingei and Golo in Central Darfur and met with both the governor of North Darfur and Unamid mission in El Fasher.

The talks focused on Darfur and Khartoum's logistical support for Unamid's withdrawal of its equipment and machinery from Darfur.

The UN official asked the government authorities in North Darfur to transfer and transport the equipment of the mission.

The governor appealed to Darfur Peace Partners to fulfil their commitments to Darfur's strategic and development programmes and projects.

In Khartoum, the State Minister of the Ministry of Defence, Ali Salim, stressed that the situation in Darfur is witnessing a state of stability and continuous improvement in light of the successes achieved by the campaign of collecting weapons

He said society is recovering from the effects of the war, as there are large groups of arms holders on their way to peace.