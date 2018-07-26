MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has emphatically condemned the personal attacks against Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Justice Priscilla Chigumba, describing her as a 'courageous' woman.

Addressing a press conference in Harare Wednesday, Chamisa backed the underfire Chigumba over allegations she was in a sexual relationship with a Zanu PF cabinet minister.

The allegations were made by activists linked to the former G40 Zanu PF faction which says it now backs Chamisa for the presidency in Monday's elections.

The MDC Alliance leader is no fan of Chigumba, having criticised her handling of the electoral process, in particular the refusal to implement reforms key to a credible ballot.

But that's where he draws the line.

"I have heard things about Chigumba," Chamisa said during a press conference held at his party headquarters.

"I am not interested in Chigumba's personal life or private life. I actually apologise within the circumstances.

"I would actually not want anyone to pierce the vain of her personal life. We would like to look into issues.

"We want to look at the ZEC boardroom; her omissions and commissions, constitution, and legality issues are what we are focusing on. We are simply in the ZEC boardroom."

Chamisa continued; "What people are saying is very unfortunate. That is regrettable.

"We would not want to go into her bedroom.

"Let us not mix issues. Let us not undermine the rights of others and abuse them. Even if we do not disagree with Chigumba, let us not cross the line."

Women, the MDC-T leader continued, must be supported in positions of leadership.

"It is very important to see women in positions of authority. We want to see women respected in positions of leadership.

"If we abuse them, that discourages those willing to take up positions of authority. Let us protect our women."

Chamisa described Chigumba as "a courageous woman who just needs courage with integrity".