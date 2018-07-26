A Harare court heard Wednesday that aspiring legislator for Goromonzi West constituency Luke Tamborinyoka only destroyed one campaign poster of rival and former party colleague.

Tamborinyoka is representing the opposition MDC Alliance in Monday's elections.

He is answering to a charge of contravening the Electoral Act after allegedly pasted his poster on top one belonging to rival Taurai Nhamburo.

The latter also insists that he is an MDC Alliance candidate.

Tamborinyoka, who was spokesman for the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, is charged together with one Tapiwa Murima aged 39 who also reportedly destroyed another poster.

The two posters were, Wednesday, brought before Harare magistrate, Nyasha Vhitorini as exhibits.

MDC Alliance district Coordinator, Nyasha Murove, who made the report against Tamborinyoka gave his testimony saying he saw the accused committing the offence.

"I was in my car when I saw him pasting his poster on top of another MDC Alliance candidate," said Murove.

"I know him, he is my brother, I worked with him at Harvest House (MDC-T headquarters) for a long time, but I knew what he was doing was an offence.

"I did not confront him I went to rushed to report the case, so the police could find him on spot."

Tamborinyoka is denying the charges.

He says they are a fabrication meant to bring his name into disrepute and undermine his electoral chances.

It is his defence that the complainant is no longer an MDC Alliance member since he was expelled over misconduct.

Tamborinyoka also denied setting his foot at the place where the offence was allegedly committed on the day in question.

Crispen Chikafu prosecuted.