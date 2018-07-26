Somalia: Soldiers Killed in Roadside Bomb Oustide Afgoye

At least six government soldiers were killed, while several others wounded when a roadside blast targeted a military convoy on Wednesday in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, officials said.

"The attack took place on the road between Afgoye and Wanlawayne when the convoy was traveling from Mogadishu to Balidogle airport," Mahad Abdirahin, a military official in the region, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Meanwhile, another roadside blast targeted a Senior military official in Elasha Biyaha village, located on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Local media reported that four Somali government soldiers were wounded in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Wednesdays' attacks, but officials blamed Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab for being behind the attacks.

This attacks comes two days after al-Shabaab attack on army base in Sanguni village killed at least 12 people, including four Somali National Army forces and seven al-Shabaab militants.