South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Convenes Urgent Meeting to Facilitate Peace Within Taxi Industry

press release

"The time for merely condemning taxi violence has come to end, decisive actions need to be taken to fight the scourge of taxi violence. Too many of our brothers and sisters are losing their lives daily in taxi related violence and this has reached unacceptable proportions" Chairperson of the Roads & Transport Portfolio Committee Honourable Mafika Mgcina.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Roads and Transport Portfolio Committee has today convened an urgent meeting with the Leadership of the Taxi Industry in Gauteng and affected stakeholders in order to facilitate the prevalence of peace and stability within the industry.

The Committee received and welcomed presentations from the Leadership of the Taxi industry and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport on what they perceive to be the major contributors of fuelling violence in the industry and what could be done to end the violence.

The Leadership of the Taxi Industry took ownership of the ongoing violence in the industry and blames some operators who do not adhere to the regulations of the industry by operating in routes not allocated to them. Representatives of the industry also raised concerns around the manner in which the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Local Municipalities issues operating permits particularly in new malls and residential areas.

Both the Department and Representatives of the taxi industry made a commitment to creating a safe, peaceful, reliable, efficient and accessible transport system and all agreed in condemning violence and the recent killings.

As a way forward, all parties agreed to the following resolutions:

To hold an urgent meeting with the Leadership of the Provincial Government, all Taxi Associations in Gauteng as well as affected stakeholders including law enforcement agencies

Committee and Department to develop roadmap on implementation of Ad-hoc Committee's resolutions into the issuing of permits and operating licensees

Work towards the call for Gun Free taxi ranks

The Taxi industry to immediately deal with power struggles between the leadership of its associations

Law enforcement agencies to collaborate with the taxi industry leadership to deal with any credible information that will lead to the arrest of all the perpetrators

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Legislature