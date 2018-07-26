South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Meets With Board and Management of Mmabana, 26 Jul

press release

The North West Premier Professor TJ Mokgoro will on Thursday 26 July 2018 hold a meeting with the board and management of Mmabana.

Prior to the meeting Premier Mokgoro will have a walkabout with regard to viewing the damaged buildings and other properties as a result of the uprisings which seized Mahikeng in April 2018.

The media is invited to the walkabout and will be afforded an opportunity to interact with Premier Mokgoro at 08h00 at the Mmabana building in Mmabatho.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier