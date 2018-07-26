Nigeria: Govt Bought 18 New Aircraft for Air Force in Three Years

The Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, on Wednesday, said that the federal government bought 18 new aircraft for Nigerian Air Force from 2015 till date.

Mr Abubakar made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, in Gusau.

He said that government provided 30 aircraft to Nigerian Air Force since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari became president and 18 of the aircraft were new.

He added that "apart from the 18 new aircraft, the federal government also reactivated the 13 old ones that were not working before.

"We are also expecting new ones from the United States anytime from this moment.

"We are in Zamfara to check NAF operations: we are going to look at the every aspects of airforce operations in the state, with a view to improving the capacity.

"Apart from our personnel on special forces in line with Defence Headquarters Operations, I have also directed the posting of additional NAF personnel to Zamfara."

Mr Abubakar said he had also directed the immediate movement of Air force assets from some zones to Zamfara, and expressed hope that the measures would improve security situation in the state.

The Chief of Air Staff thanked the Zamfara government and the people for the support given to personnel and solicited for additional support, especially in the area of intelligence.

Governor Yari, who was represented by his Deputy, Ibrahim Wakkala, thanked the Chief of Air Staff for the visit and commended the NAF operations in the state.

He said "we recognise your efforts, especially in the protection of lives and property but we are calling on you to do more.

"We commend your efforts in fighting insurgency in the northeast, we are hoping that you would do same here in Zamfara.

"On behalf of my governor, Alhaji Abdul'aziz Yari, I assure you of the state government readiness to support security agencies to ensure effective protection of lives and property."

