Uganda: Museveni Donates Ambulance As Municipalities Head to Polls

All is set for election of Members of Parliament, municipal directly-elected councillors, municipal women councillors, municipal chairpersons and councillors countrywide.

Candidates in the seven new municipalities wound up campaigns yesterday ahead of tomorrow's elections.

The municipalities are Bugiri, Sheema, Nebbi, Njeru, Kotido, Ibanda and Apac.

In Njeru Municipality, President Museveni donated an ambulance yesterday to handle emergency medical services.

While the President was campaigning for Mr Yasiin Kyazze, the NRM parliamentary candidate for Njeru Municipality on Monday at Buwagajjo Village, Nyenga Sub-county in Buikwe District, Mr Kyazze requested the President to avail the municipality with a new ambulance.

The ambulance was handed over to Njeru Municipality administration in the presence of Mr Kyazze by the commissioner in charge of emergency medical services in the Ministry of Health, Dr John Baptist Nambohe Waniaye, who represented the Health minister, Ms Jane Ruth Achieng.

Mr Kyazze then handed it over to the municipality administration.

Dr Achieng in her speech delivered by Dr Waniaye, said the President donated the ambulance with an aim of improving health service delivery in Njeru municipality.

"I am here to deliver basic life support ambulance, "emergency type "B", to the people of Njeru Municipality. This ambulance is donated by His Excellency Museveni following a request a few days ago," Dr Waniaye said.

"The ambulance will be managed by the Town Clerk of Njeru Municipality to provide emergency care and referral services to the people of Njeru and to the highway travellers under the department of public health headed by the principle health officer," he added.

Mr Kyazze said they have been involved in accidents, especially on the Jinja-Kampala highway, but could not save lives due to absence of an ambulance.

The Njeru Municipality race has attracted six candidates. They include Kyazze of NRM, Amos Kivumbi (FDC) and independents: Diana Mutasingwa, Caesar Kalema, Azizi Junju and Joseph Opondo Opondo.

Ibanda Municipality

In Ibanda Municipality, NRM candidate Tarsis Rwaburindoore held his last rally at Ibanda Integrated Primary School playground yesterday.

He held a joint rally with the party candidate for mayoral seat, Mr Apollo Kibeherere.

The FDC candidate, Mr Alex Byaruhanga, had his last rally at Ibanda Demonstration Primary School playground together with Mr Anslem Arinaitwe, the party candidate for the mayoral seat.

Mr Peter Agaba, an independent candidate, had his last rally at Ibanda Saza playground, while Mr Robert Kiromba, also an Independent, campaigned at Nyabuhikye Sub-county playground. The district returning officer, Mr Tobert Mucunguzi, said: "The campaigns have been conducted smoothly throughout and candidates followed their programmes."

Sheema Municipality

Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, the NRM candidate, did not conduct a rally on the last day. He drove around the constituency waving to people.

The FDC candidate, Ms Plan Virginia Mugyenyi, held her last rally in Kabwohe Division.

Nebbi Municipality

Six candidates are contesting for the Nebbi Municipality parliamentary seat. The candidates include Mr Robert Onega (FDC), Mr Hashim Suleiman (NRM) and independents: Betty Udongo Pacutho, Mr Okorolal Berochan, Patrick Okumu Ringa and Mr Enrico Opio.

While campaigning for the FDC candidate for Nebbi Municipality, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi warned youth against violence during elections.

In Apac District, Uganda People's Congress swept majority of the seats in Apac Municipality local council elections. The district returning officer, Mr Jimmy Musiimbi, yesterday said the elections were free and fair.

