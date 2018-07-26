South Africa: Protests Erupt in Protea South Over Electricity - Again

analysis

Eleven-year-old Shimane Williams, a Protea South resident, reacts after getting tear gas in his eyes during service delivery protests in the area on 25 July, 2018. Photo: Bheki Simelane

It's less than a month since protest action broke out in Protea South over the supply over electricity to the area. On Wednesday residents again took to the streets, leading to running battles with police. At the end of the day, the community was no closer to getting answers.

Shimane Williams, 11, missed school on Wednesday. Instead of doing arithmetic and English, the Grade 5 pupil at Protea South Primary School was dealing with the after effects of tear gas.

Shimane was making his way to school when he got caught up in a service delivery protest in Protea South, Soweto. Residents in the area had begun gathering at about 2am and by 8am police had fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowds who hurled stones and bricks. Young men grabbed the whole side of a shack and used it as a shield to drive police back.

Shimane was just one of several children who suffered the effects of the tear gas.

"This makes me angry. Our children are...