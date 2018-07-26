South Africa: Several Shops On Fire At an East Rand Shopping Centre

Several shops caught fire at a shopping centre in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning and emergency services personnel are currently at a scene.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire was reported at East Rand Retail Park in North Rand Road.

He added that several shops and wall structures were engulfed in flames.

"The shopping centre is opposite the fire station, so we do have active firefighting as we speak. We haven't yet recorded any casualties as a result of the fire," Ntladi said.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24