Tanzania: Makamba to Grace Buyungu By-Election Campaigns Launch

FORMER Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary-General, Mzee Yusuph Makamba (pictured) is today expected to lead other party members in launching campaigns for Buyungu by-election.

CCM launches its campaign 17 days before the election date, which also involves 79 wards in Tanzania mainland. Mzee Makamba is expected to launch the campaign at Kakonko District Headquarters in Kigoma Region.

The ruling party candidate,Eng Christopher Chiza is contesting for the post along with Chadema candidate Elias Kanjero. Chadema launched its campaign in the constituency three days ago at Kasanda Ward of Kakonko District.

Other political parties that are participating in the by-election include CUF, DP, NLD, Demokrasia Makini, NRA, UMD and UPDP. Apart from Mzee Makamba, other CCM cadres who are expected to participate in the launching of the campaigninclude the current party Secretary-General, Dr Bashiru Ally and other leaders.

Speaking on the coming election, the CCM candidate, Eng Chiza said he is ready to take up the challenge and is confident his party will win the seat. He said 'wananchi' in Buyungu constituency and the country at large have confidence in the ruling party, especially in bringing about development and supervising the implementation of its manifesto, which leads to execution of various development projects.

"I was the one who initiated the implementation of most of the projects that are being implemented in this constituency today, I can tell you today that we are going to win this byelection on August 12," he said.

Eng Chiza promised voters that he will stand with them in making sure the constituency moves forward. "I can promise you today that we will be together in bringing about development in our constituency, including construction of Nyakanazi-Kakonko road and connection of electricity in rural areas," he said.

The CCM Secretary for Kakonko District, Mr Abdul Kumbuga said preparations for the by-election were at an advanced stage and that they were waiting for 'wananchi' to make right decision in the ballot box.