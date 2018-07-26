Tanzania: TIC, Pension Funds to Promote Industrial Drive

THE Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), in collaboration with pension funds, intends to set up industrial parks in the country in a bid to promote the government's ambitious dream of transforming the country into an industrial economy.

TIC Executive Director, Geoffrey Mwambe and his management team met the heads of pension funds in Dar es Salaam, during a strategic meeting to have the industrial parks in place.

The meeting was held after a thorough assessment conducted by TIC, which found out that there were bottlenecks impeding investors including the absence of industrial parks, as well as sustainable infrastructure that can attract investment.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Mwambe said TIC's objective was to ensure that more investors were putting up projects without incurring stumbling blocks. and that many investors were lacking several services, including the availability of land that is allocated for investment as it is done in many countries around the world.

The institutions that participated during the strategic meeting include TIC, PSPF, NSSF, LAPF and PPF pension funds as well as the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF).

At the meeting, an economist from PSPF, Hamidu Ngororo commended the new plan and asked TIC to engage the Private Sector, which has a role to play in encouraging investment in the country.

NSSF Acting Director of Planning, Investment and Projects, Xavier Lukuvi underscored the need to put up sustainable infrastructure in all areas where the industrial parks will be established.

But, PPF Research and Planning Manager, Benedict Mahona proposed that there was a need to conduct a pilot study in some few areas to test the efficiency of the industrial parks, before embarking on the implementation of the plan countrywide.

The meeting agreed that there should be a committee of experts that involves all stakeholders so that it can supervise the implementation of the ambitious plan and that TIC should intensify collaboration with Local Government Authorities (LGAs), which will allocate the specific areas for industrial parks.

The meeting further proposed that a feasibility study should be conducted so that proper advice can be given in areas where TIC intends to set up its industrial parks, among others.