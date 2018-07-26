Nigeria: Dino Melaye Allegedly Kidnapped - Senator

Dino Melaye has been allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen, his colleague Ben Murray-Bruce said on Thursday.

Mr Murray-Bruce, one of the key allies of Mr Melaye at the Senate, disclosed this on Twitter a few minutes ago, citing the senator's brother.

I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye's brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino's court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.

- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 26, 2018

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to confirm the kidnap and is working to get independent updates on it.

Mr Melaye was among the 14 senators who defected from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

The controversial senator is facing separate charges for allegedly aiding criminals and attempted suicide.

The Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, told PREMIUM TIMES he invited Mr Melaye to report at his office by 10:00 a.m. today.

The police chief said Mr Melaye had not arrived, but strongly denied knowledge of his whereabouts.

"I did not send officers to attack him, please call Gwagwalada police to confirm if they have reports," Mr Janga said.

Mr Melaye's associates told PREMIUM TIMES the senator was feared kidnapped on his way to Lokoja, but could not ascertain the specific section of the Abuja-Lokoja highway where the incident might have occurred.

Mr Janga's suggestion that Gwagwalada police should be contacted indicated that Mr Melaye might have run into the encounter while still within the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT and Kogi State share a border after Abaji, which is about 170 kilometers south of downtown Abuja.

Mr Melaye was reportedly arraigned for attempted suicide in Lokoja yesterday. It was unclear whether he received Mr Janga's invitation to appear at 10 a.m. while he was still in Lokoja for the court appearance or after he had returned to his base in Abuja.

More details later...