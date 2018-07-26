Tanzania: Government Makes Inroads in Water Provision

THE Fifth Phase Government has executed 1,493 water projects while 366 projects are under construction in various parts of the country.

The government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, told reporters yesterday that the country has succeeded in implementing water projects in rural areas under its programme aimed to increase accessibility of the precious liquid.

Moreover, Dr Abbas said that hardly two days after President John Magufuli received dividends from 43 public institutions, others have followed suit and so far, the total amount has clocked 800bn/-.

He said the Tanzania Ports Authority is among institutions that have topped up the amount from the previous 736bn/-. "Within two-days, the amount paid as dividends reached 800bn/- and is expected to increase as more institutions continue to deposit money into government coffers for implementation of a number of development projects," said Dr Abbas.

He explained that President Magufuli received the dummy cheques in appreciation and commended efforts by public institutions, which honour their pledges as well as encouraging others to follow suit.

Dr Abbas said the government had received a record dividend, as the highest payment since independence was pegged at 107bn/-, which was due to lack of follow ups and Laissez-faire attitude on the part of the institutions' management, in paying dividendsto the government as required by the law.

He used the occasion to advise politicians to watch their mouths when analyzing professional and technical issues as they will become a laughing stock at the end of the day.

On the revival of the national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited, Dr Abbas said the country has every reason to smile as the government continues to strengthen the company. He added that the company is scheduled to receive two other new aircrafts by November, this year.

On the government's transfer to Dodoma, Dr Abbas said so far a total of 6,400 public servants have already relocated to the Capital city.

In the energy sector, he said, the government will keep on with the already set natural gas projects and the Stigler's Gorge Hydro power project as it is cheaper in terms of production and maintenance by 30 percent.

He used the occasion to remind media owners to renew their licences whereas 31 owners are supposed to do so by September, this year.