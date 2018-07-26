Tanzania: Alikiba Signs for Tanzanian Club Coastal Union

As reported by Nairobi News early this week, bongo flava superstar Alikiba appears to be plotting a career change, or so it seems.

On Wednesday, top-flight Tanzanian club Coastal Union announced, via its social media pages, that they have acquired the artiste's services as a professional footballer.

"Welcome to Coastal Union," the message from the Tanga based club read in part, complete with the musician's photo in the team's official jersey.

However, the 31-year-old singer, songwriter, actor, producer and director is yet to officially announce or comment on this transfer almost 16-hours later, lending credence to social media reports that this development could in fact be a marketing stunt.

In the nation's capital, Dar es Salaam, Alikiba plays as a striker for local amateur sides and is also known to be an ardent fan of record Tanzanian league champions Yanga.

Alikiba, a top artiste in East and Central Africa, is known to have earned millions of shillings in performances, sales of music and endorsements in the past decade.

His most popular hits include tracks such as Mwana, Aje, Usiniseme, Dushelele, Macmuga among many other compositions.