Nigerians Paid Less for Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene in June - NBS

Nigerians paid less for petrol, diesel and kerosene as the average prices decreased in June compared to the previous month as well as June 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS disclosed this in three reports published on its website on Tuesday.

For petrol, the average price paid by consumers reduced by 1.4 per cent to N148.1 from N150.2 in May. Compared to June 2017, the average price decreased by 1.5 per cent from N150.3.

Borno, Kebbi and Sokoto were the states where Nigerians paid the highest average prices for petrol at N162.17, N158.24 and N154.20, respectively.

The states where Nigerians paid the least average prices for petrol were Oyo State at N144.30, FCT Abuja at N144.50, and Lagos State at N144.90.

The region where people paid the most for petrol was the North-east at N150.41, while the South-west was recorded as the region with the lowest average price of petrol (N145.52)

For diesel consumers, the average price they paid decreased by 0.34 percent to N204.97 from the N205.67 recorded for May.

When compared to June 2017 at N210.42, the average price of diesel also decreased by 2.59 per cent in June.

Taraba had the highest average price of diesel at N255.12, followed by Gombe and Kebbi states at N228.02 and N227.50.

However, Nasarawa had the lowest average price of diesel at N175.41 followed by Adamawa and Abuja at N180 and N185.03 respectively.

On the regional level, the North-west was the region where Nigerians paid the highest average price for diesel at N210.72. The South-south had the lowest average price for diesel at N196.72.

The case was not different for kerosene as the average price paid per litre decreased by 0.22 percent to N279.67 in June from the N280.29 recorded in May.

Compared to June 2017, the average price decreased by 2.64 per cent from N287.27 to N279 in 2018.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja (N319.44), Yobe (N309.52) and Enugu (N309.17).

Borno, Abia and Kogi states had the lowest average prices of kerosene at N226.67 N235.01 and N243.52 respectively.

On the contrary, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 2.10 per cent when compared to May to N1004.29 in June.

Adamawa State has the highest average price per gallon of kerosene at N1175.00. Adamawa was closely followed by Jigawa and Kano states at N1147.50 and N1103.08 respectively.

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Oyo at N903.33), Delta at N891.92 and Rivers at N890.74.