Nigeria: Journalist Left for Dead After Allegedly Being Beaten to a Pulp By Davido's Bodyguard

A video of a Nigerian journalist lying unconscious after what witnesses say was a thorough beating by Davido's bodyguard has been shared online.

The journalist, who was dressed in A No Story T shirt, is said to have used his VIP badge issued to him by concert organizers to access Davido for an interview.

Davido was attending another Nigerian artiste Mayorkun's concert in Ibadan on Saturday when the incident happened.

The journalist is reported to have been stopped by Davido's bodyguard from accessing the singer.

Journalist seen unconscious after Davido's bouncer beat him at Mayorkun's concert . . Video has emerged of the moment after a journalist attached to NostoryTV, was mercilessly beaten by Davido's bodyguard, on Saturday, at the Palms Mall, Ibadan, during Mayorkun's concert. . . We earlier reported how the invited journalist had to be rushed to UCH after the bodyguard damaged his equipment and beat him till he lost consciousness, while trying to approached Davido for an interview, despite presenting his VIP access tag.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

IN A COMA

It has been reported that the bodyguard then beat the journalist up leaving him unconscious and with destroyed cameras.

Good Samaritans are said to have taken the journalist to the hospital where he is reported to be in admission still in a coma.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has commented on the assault incident asking for more information.

#Nigeria: @pressfreedom concerned by reports that a @nostorytv journalist was attacked while reporting at a @IamMayorKun concert in Ibadan. Anyone with additional information please get in touch. cc: @iam_Davido https://t.co/q7MVnTZATb

-- CPJ Africa (@CPJAfrica) July 24, 2018