Malawi: DPP MP Brands the Opposition MCP, UTM Members As 'Snakes'

Ntcheu West legislator Reverend Mwai Kamuyambeni has described both the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) officials as snakes, saying they have criminal activities to answer to Malawians.

"These propagating as if they are innocent, as if they are angels but they have worst records of crimes in this country. Don't listen to them," said Kamuyambeni.

He said the MCP has a record of killing people and wondered if the part has changed for the better, saying party officials have murder case allegations hanging over their heads.

Kamuyambeni's comments come barely days after UTM leader Saulos Chilima said the movement would crack the whip on all those involved in corruption.

He said once voted into power, h would give those involved an amnesty to repay back all the money the suspects allegedly stole from the government coffers or face prosecution.

But Kamuyambeni described the MCP and UTM officials as snakes but fell short of saying the crimes perpetrated by the UTM officials.

"Some of these politicians are portraying themselves as angels but they are not. They have blood in their hands, some of them are thieves. They should not be parading themselves as the innocent, they are not," said Kamuyambeni.

He said he never saw his father until he was old, saying the MCP forced the father into exile.

Former president late Hastings Kamuzu Banda and incumbent MCP president Lazarus Chakwera apologized to Malawians for evils some officials might have perpetrated in the name of the MCP.

Turning to the UTM, Kamuyambeni said the UTM officials were hypocrites and traitors.

"These are snakes. The DPP was keeping a snake egg, this is why we have a snake in the DPP house. We never knew that this was an egg of a snake," he said.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Chilima political rally on Saturday, a huge crowd which shocked the DPP leadership and their supporters.