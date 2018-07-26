26 July 2018

Malawi: UK Minister for Africa Visits Malawi - to Have Talks With Govt, Opposition Leaders

By Benson Linje

The UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin will arrive in Malawi on Thursday, July 26, 2018, for a three-day visit to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Minister Baldwin said: "The UK and Malawi enjoy a warm and historic relationship and have worked together on important global issues like tackling conflicts, diseases and organised crime. We will remain a steadfast partner of Malawi on its path to growth and prosperity.

"I look forward to seeing some of the UK investments here and meeting Malawians, from government representatives to members of local communities, to discuss how we can deepen our work together."

During her time in the country, the Minister will have discussions with Government ministers; meet leaders of the opposition parties; meet business representatives; and visit UK aid-funded projects.

These projects include health facilities and small-scale agricultural producers, supporting poverty reduction and economic growth.

The Minister will also visit Majete National Park, to see how the Malawi Park Rangers are combatting the illegal wildlife trade, with training and advice from British military and how local communities can best be involved in these efforts.

She arrives in Malawi following a visit to Zambia.

