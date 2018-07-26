Namibia: Murdered Woman Had Opened Case Against Killer

Photo: The Namibian

Failed by police - Alina Kakehongo.

The 24-year-old Windhoek woman who was shot by an ex-boyfriend yesterday and later died from gunshot wounds had opened a case against him on Tuesday night.

Alina Kakehongo died on the way to hospital yesterday after her ex-boyfriend Samuel Shali Nghihepa (28), a sergeant in the Namibian Police Special Reserve Force Division, shot her in the head at the shop where she was employed in Windhoek West.

Although Kakehongo had to be rushed to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital where she died upon arrival, Nghihepa shot himself in the head and died on the spot. Nghihepa used a police-issued firearm to kill Kakehongo and then committed suicide.

Deputy commissioner Abner Agas, who is the Khomas regional crimes investigations coordinator, yesterday confirmed that they had opened an internal investigation to establish "whether there was police negligence" after they found out that Kakehongo had opened a case against Nghihepa.

He added that they were attending to the case opened by Kakehongo on Tuesday when Nghihepa shot her.

According to Agas, the investigation would seek to establish the way police officers handled the case leading to the murder, and why Nghihepa was allowed to carry a firearm while there was a case against him.

According to the report issued by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the two were allegedly in a relationship.

However, according to the report, Kakehongo ended the relationship, which Nghihepa "found difficult to accept".

Shikwambi said Nghihepa pursued Kakehongo, but she refused to take him back.

"That allegedly angered the boyfriend, prompting him to end both their lives," the police officer added.

The deceased persons' next of kin were informed.