Tanzania: Leave Technical Matters to Experts, Tanzania Government Tells Opposition

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi yesterday advised opposition politicians to cultivate a culture of keeping quiet on technical issues instead of pretending to be 'jacks of all trades'.

That way, he said, they (opposition politicians) would refrain from the allure of misleading the public on issues that they do not have enough expertise on.

Dr Abbasi was specifically unhappy with how some politicians handled the recent issue whereby President John Magufuli received over Sh700 billion in dividends and revenue share from public corporations and executive/regulatory agencies.

Being a shareholder in some of companies and corporations, the government is entitled to a dividend from the profits.

Similarly, the miscellaneous amendments to various laws that were effected through the Finance Act 2011 obligate executive/regulatory agencies to remit 15 per cent of their gross revenues to Treasury.

With the word 'dividend' widely used during the day that the President was receiving the monies, some politicians criticized the move as they put the two (dividend and revenue share) in the same wrap.

But speaking to journalists here yesterday, Dr Abbasi said it was better for a politician to keep quiet if he was not well versed with the topic of the day.

"There are some politicians who jump from this topic to that one. You will see someone discussing natural gas today and tomorrow, he will be discussing road accidents before jumping over to this and that topic. We have professionals in those sectors and it makes immense sense to leave the discussions to them," he said.

Dr Abbasi also took time to explain a number of development projects that the government was undertaking to put Tanzania on the right path to achieving a middle income status by 2025.

He said the government was putting emphasis on the development of the 2,100MW Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project because hydropower is cheaper than gas-fired power.

He reiterated that Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will receive two Bombardier C-Series aircraft in November. Each of the two jets will have the capacity of carrying 132 passengers.

