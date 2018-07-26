Nigeria: Insecurity - Herdsmen Crisis, Boko Haram'll Determine 2019 Election - ASIS

Private security management professionals in Nigeria, under the agies of American Society for Industrial Security, ASIS International, yesterday, expressed worry that the way and manner the Federal Government is handling the Boko Haram insurgency and clashes between herdsmen and farmers will determine whether the 2019 general elections will hold as planned or not.

Speaking ahead of its 2018 ASIS International Security conference slated for 26th and 27th of July in Lagos, Chairman, African Advisory Council of the Association, Dame Victoria Ekhomu said that the government needs to understand the risk involved and manage it.

Ekhomu said: "Aside from the fact that the incident has left thousands of people dead, many people can no longer carry out their business activities. If the issue is not properly addressed, it will definitely affect coming election negatively.

"Government needs to use intelligence to understand why this group is operating, where their source of funding is coming from and take an appropriate step before the election period."

Speaking on the forthcoming conference, Chief Executive Officer ASIS International, Peter O'Neil said: "We have highly skilled experts who will be proffer solutions on cybersecurity and impact of insecurity on the economy."

"ASIS International is an international NGO that represents 35,000 global security practitioners, who practice in different aspects of security related."