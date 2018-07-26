26 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Nabs Man for Illegal Hunting

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen have arrested one suspect after he was found in possession of carcasses of protected animals at a local farm in the early hours of today, 26 July 2018.

It is alleged that the Security Officers at the farm along the R71 road were following up on information about the existence of poachers who were already on the farm.

They approached the vehicle and 06 (six) suspects got out and fled on foot to the nearby bushes, leaving behind the driver who drove away. A car chase ensued until the driver was arrested. The car was searched and two Impala carcasses were found hidden

The arrested suspect will appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate Court soon to face charges of illegal hunting meanwhile the manhunt is ongoing for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the remaining suspects, may contact Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa

Cape Town Mayor De Lille Faces No Confidence Motion

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and council speaker Dirk Smit are expected to face separate motions of no confidence… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.