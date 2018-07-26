Tanzania: Go for Science and Technology to Industrialise, Tanzania Urged

Dar es Salaam — For Tanzania to realise its industrialisation agenda, it must put in place Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) focal points within each ministry to ensure that STI is embraced in all sectors of the economy.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) don Prof Bavo Nyichomba made this advice this during a policy seminar at the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) on the role of the public sector in building innovation ecosystems for growth and sustainable development.

He said, the National Industrialization agenda in place requires spurring of STI top government leaders including ministers are behind STI development and hence strengthening the country's vision of becoming an industrialised by 2025.

"To achieve this, it's imperative to develop an STI Policy framework, increase budgetary allocation to STI research and development in order to give meaning to its commitment to that area, "he said.

The overall budgetary allocation to STI is dismal (0.0124 of the GDP), against 2.5 per cent or more GDP spent by industrialised nations on research and development.

Adding that emerging technologies need to be considered in relation to the broader issues of socio-economic development as well as giving Costech a clear legal mandate to coordinate, promote, regulate; regularly monitor, evaluate and demand accountability for research and development performance in the country. Explaining he said that although Tanzania is rich in natural resources, they are poor in the exploitation and utilisation of STI for improved livelihood of its people and enhancing their worldwide competitiveness, adding that natural resources are necessary but not sufficient.

He said that, with the exception of Africa, it has long been recognized that STI are the true engines of economic growth and development (value addition to people and natural resources). This has been achieved in Europe, USA and most recently Asia.

Under-developed countries constitute 75 per cent of humanity, posses 7 per cent of the world's total scientists and engineers, and spend less than 2 per cent of the total investment in scientific research and development.

STI are powerful tools in combating poverty, through their contribution to increased productivity and competitiveness, sustained economic growth, and creation of employment opportunities.

Application of STI in agriculture has the potential to increase food production with enhanced food value.

STI plays a vital role in meeting challenges related to diseases, deforestation, biodiversity, water crisis, energy sources, population growth and urbanisation.

For his part, Costech acting director general Amos Nungu said that it was time, researchers stopped conducting research in closed doors and instead work together with communities to solve their