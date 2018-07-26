26 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ford Ranger Fx4 Double Cab 4×4 At - Standing Out From the Bakkie Crowd

analysis By Deon Schoeman

If you see a bakkie with bigger wheels, upgraded suspension, a bolder grille and custom colours, it's bound to be a Ford Ranger. No other pick-up gets personalised as often - and now the Blue Oval has jumped on the custom bandwagon, too.

Customising cars is as much an art as it is a trend. In a world where mass production dictates that most examples of a particular model look exactly the same, there will always be some owners who feel the need to be different - to express their individuality.

For those seeking to personalise their vehicles, the scope is almost infinite. Fitting bigger, wider wheels with fatter rubber is a popular first step. And it just becomes more extreme from there: tinted glass, blacked out grilles, wild stripes, LED light arrays - the possibilities are endless.

More industrious souls will take it a few steps further by modifying the mechanicals, too: from bolting on bigger (read louder) exhaust tailpipes and lowering the suspension to actually meddling with the engine's innards and its electronics to extract more muscle.

A lot of those changes don't sit well with motor manufacturers, who tend to revoke warranties on finding out that owners...

