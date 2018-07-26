Tanzania: Chadema, Act Sign Deal On Cooperation in By-Elections

Dar es Salaam — The main opposition party, Chadema, and ACT Wazalendo have signed an agreement whereby they will support each other's candidates in the by-elections scheduled for August 12.

This follows cooperation agreement by Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe in Kakonko District during the burial of Buyungu Constituency legislator Kasuku Bilago (Chadema).

In a joint statement released yesterday by the two parties, ACT Wazalendo will support the Chadema candidate in the MP seat for Buyungu constituency in Kigoma Region.

Also Chadema will support ACT-Wazalendo councillor candidate for Gehandu Ward in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

In the agreement, ACT Wazalendo will support Chadema in all wards that the former has no candidate, same will apply to Chadema. "Other candidates from the two parties in the wards that haven't been mentioned will be allowed to continue with their campaigns," reads the statement signed by Mohamed Babu on behalf of Act Wazalendo and Reginald Mushi of Chadema.

The two parties' technical committees met two weeks ago to deliberate on how they could collaborate in the by-election.

Speaking during the burial, Mr Mbowe said Bilago's death should unite residents of the district and Tanzanians at large.

For his part, Mr Kabwe said in respect of the late Bilago he had agreed with Mr Mbowe to form a democratic alliance during the by-elections.

"We want to field a single candidate and collectively campaign for him/her," he said, adding, "Unity from other political parties, trade unions, farmers associations, union of businessmen and other citizens is also needed."