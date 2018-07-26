A Swakopmund woman charged with having murdered her nearly three-year-old daughter almost two years ago wants to admit guilt.

A defence lawyer representing Zenobia Seas (34) told judge Christie Liebenberg in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that she intends to plead guilty to the charges she is facing.

Seas is being charged with having murdered her daughter Ava Antoinette Owoses by suffocating her at an angling spot next to the sea north of Henties Bay on 26 September 2016. Ava was killed two days before her third birthday.

In addition to facing a count of murder, Seas is also charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so - a crime she allegedly committed by trying to set fire to the car in which she had killed Ava.

Seas' defence lawyer, Mpokiseng Dube, was not present in court for her latest pretrial hearing before judge Liebenberg yesterday.

A fellow defence lawyer, Trevor Brockerhoff, who was standing in for Dube, told the judge he had instructions that Seas intended to tender a plea of guilty.

She will be asked to give her plea on the charges when she makes her next court appearance on 13 August.

The state is charging that Seas picked Ava up from a day-care centre at Swakopmund on 26 September 2016, and then drove with her to an angling spot known as Blare, situated near Mile 108 north of Henties Bay, where Ava was killed.

After the killing, Seas contacted various witnesses to inform them she had taken her child's life, the prosecution is also alleging in its indictment.

The Namibian has previously reported that according to a Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch member who found Seas at the scene, where her car was stuck in sand, she had a journal with her in which she had written that she had suffocated Ava and blamed her actions on the child's father, who was said to have another girlfriend in Windhoek.

Seas, who also has a second daughter, was employed at a uranium mine in Erongo at the time of the incident.

She denied guilt on a charge of murder when she was asked to give her plea in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court in July last year.

After her case was transferred to the Windhoek High Court, Dube asked the court to order that Seas should go through a period of psychiatric observation to establish if she is mentally fit to be tried and could be held accountable for her alleged actions.

Two psychiatrists have in the meantime reported to the court that she is fit to be tried, and did not have a mental illness at the time of the incident.

Seas has remained in custody since her arrest in September 2016.