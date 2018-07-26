South Africa: MEC Alan Winde Congratulates Western Cape Finalists in the World Travel Awards

press release

Cape Town and the Western Cape have dominated in the World Travel Awards nominations for Africa, with dozens of tourism sites and facilities making the 2018 shortlist.

Cape Town International Airport is once again nominated for the top airport in Africa award, while the Cape Town Cruise Terminal features in the leading cruise port category. The Cape Town International Convention Centre is also in the running for the leading meetings and conferences venue in Africa.

Cape Town is shortlisted in the leading city category, as well as in the leading festival and events destination, and the meetings and conferences destination.

Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront are both in the running for the leading tourist attraction in Africa, in a category that also includes Mount Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya.

Several hotels and accommodation establishments across the Cape Town CBD, in the winelands and on the Garden Route are also shortlisted in the many accommodation categories.

Minister Winde said "tourism in the Western Cape has come under real pressure in the last year as a result of the drought, but the industry has worked phenomenally hard to save water and save important jobs. The fact that the Western Cape features in so many of the categories is testament to the hard work of the people in the industry and the excellent experiences and value that we offer to travellers."

"I am pleased to see that both our airport and our cruise terminal have made the shortlist as this is often the very first experience people have of our city. I am also pleased to see accommodation establishments from the Cape Town CBD, Hermanus, Roberston, Paarl, George and Knysna all feature in the listings as this shows that excellence exists in tourism experiences across the province."

The World Tourism Awards are based on a public vote, and members of the public, as well as representatives in the tourism industry are able to cast votes for the African categories until August 19.

Minister Winde encouraged Western Cape residents, and visitors to register to vote for their favourites.

"The tourism industry contributes so much in terms of the economy and the creation of jobs, but it also helps create experiences and memories and we hope that visitors and locals who have enjoyed the warm hospitality of our accommodation establishments, or excellent service at our ports of entry or tourist attractions, will cast their vote to ensure that the Western Cape finalists get the international recognition they deserve.

Votes can be cast by registering on the World Tourism Awards website www.worldtourismawards.com/vote.

