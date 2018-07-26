Namibia: Govt in Job Losses Denial

Mines minister Tom Alweendo says the warning by the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) that 1 800 workers could lose their jobs by September this year is exaggerated.

Alweendo made these comments to The Namibian yesterday about the warning from the southern regional office of the MUN.

The biggest mineworkers union in the country issued a statement on Monday, saying the 1 800 figure includes jobs losses at the Langer Heinrich Uranium, while other retrenchments have not yet been confirmed.

This, according to the union, includes the Skorpion zinc mine, Tschudi copper mine and Namibia tantalite mine, whose workers have been notified about job loses.

Alweendo is, however, not convinced by the figures provided by the union.

"The figures look inflated. Langer Heinrich is retrenching 600; others have not confirmed retrenchments," he said.

"But any job loss is one too many, and I agree that retrenchment should not be the first option when companies experience financial difficulties", he added.

According to the minister, there are other options such as working short hours or reductions in wages which could be negotiated with workers.

"However, we also need to accept that given our exposure to the global economy, we will always be subject to international economic development," he observed.

Asked what he was doing to ensure that there would be no more jobs losses, Alweendo said the most effective way is to attract more investors, both local and foreign.

"The challenge is always what we are prepared to give investors as an incentive for them to invest here," he added.

MUN's chairperson for the southern region, Allen Kalumbu, yesterday complained that some of the retrenchments could be avoided if the government intervened.

In his statement issued on Tuesday, Kalumbu said some companies are using the opportunity to reduce their salary bill, and thereby maximise profits.

"It is becoming the norm that every day and every month, people are losing their jobs. The current trend is becoming worrisome to us, and it must come to an end," he stated.

The president of the Namibian National Labour Organisation (Nanlo), Evilastus Kaaronda yesterday said the government appears to be living in denial when it claims that the economy is improving.

"The impression I get is that the government has run out of options and is panicking, which has led to denial. The economy is not likely to get better in the next few years, but they are living in a different world. In this world, the ordinary people are losing their jobs. The economy is on its knees," Kaaronda added.

The unionist, whose federation has up to 13 000 members, said finance minister Calle Schlettwein is painting a picture that is not real, and one which does not reflect what is happening on the ground.

Schlettwein told The Namibian yesterday that any job loss is a concern, and that every solution should be explored to prevent, or, if unpreventable, minimise and mitigate the consequences.

The perception that the economy is not genuinely recovering if jobs are continuously being lost must be seen in the context of that economic growth, he said.

He added that Namibia's economy depends on the extraction and collection of natural resources, and "we have observed that economic growth has met significantly lower growth in job opportunities".

"Our efforts are now to improve the quality of economic growth, that is to achieve growth that creates jobs," he said.

TIGHTEN THE BELT

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Sven Thieme said the government should work with the private sector to create jobs.

"We talk a lot as Namibians, but we do very little. I am not pointing fingers, but we need to work together. If we can find a way to strengthen our cooperation and find ways of resolving the matter, I think we can overcome this as soon as possible. Blaming anyone is a waste of time, but what needs to be done is finding solutions," Thieme noted.

He stressed that Namibians need to tighten their belts.

"There must be a drive, like any other country does, including the United States, that we foster local industry. We have to make sure that we grow the local industry. You see what the US president is doing, that's an example to say 'Namibia first'," he urged.

Economist Rowland Brown, the co-founder of financial services company Cirrus Capital, said in an email response to The Namibian that the country needs growth of over 4% to create jobs faster than the labour force is growing (i.e. to reduce unemployment).

UNCLEAR PICTURE

However, he added that they do not see such levels of growth materialising in the next few years.

"As a result, unemployment, particularly youth unemployment, is expected to continue rising for the foreseeable future, which is highly concerning, given that we already have some of the highest unemployment and youth unemployment rates in the world," he said.

The country thus needs to push for pro-investment policies.

"This is likely to catalyse investment, growth, employment-creation and fiscal revenue recovery. However, until this happens, we believe the growth and employment outlook will remain gloomy," Brown continued.

It is not fully clear how many jobs were lost in the past three years. The lack of uniform data has allowed room for rife speculation about job losses, but several institutions have over the years published their figures.

For instance, a paper launched by the NCCI in April this year, titled 'State of the economy, the challenge of unemployment and employment-creation strategies particularly for the youth', showed that the construction industry lost 30 000 jobs from September 2016 to August 2017.

The Employment Equity Commission said in its 2016/17 report that 60 100 jobs were lost that year.

An economist at the Economic Association of Namibia, Klaus Schade, said close to 130 000 people lost their jobs from 2014 to 2017. These job losses included 74 000 in the agriculture sector.

The president of the Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers' Union, Paulus Hango, yesterday said the fishing sector is not profoundly affected by job losses.

He cited the jobs lost at pilchard companies such as Bidvest's United Fishing Enterprises and Atlantic Pacific Fishing.

Nampa reported in 2016 that the scarcity of pilchards and the reduction of their 2015 fishing quota forced United Fishing Enterprises not to renew the employment contracts of 680 seasonal factory workers.

Hango said the fishing industry is making more money than previous years, and that general workers in the sector are paid well, with an average of N$5 000 to N$6 000 per month. This, he said, was higher than the average salary paid in other sectors.