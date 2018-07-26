Namibia: Bail Granted in Murder Case

Windhoek — Two of four people who stand accused of the gruesome murder of Alex Maluli Mushe were granted bail in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Nande Malima, 23, and co-accused Robert Shikongo, 25, had approached the court last month hoping to be released on bail while they await trial.

Malima and Shikongo were arrested together with Kleapas Malima, 24, and Kenibirth Ashipala, 25, in May 2017 for a count of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the course of justice. All charges are in connection with the murder of Mushe, who was stabbed to death on April 6, 2017.

Nande Malima and Shikongo were granted bail in the amount of N$10,000 respectively by Magistrate Vanessa Stanley. One of the accused's defence attorney Titus Ipumbu said that the bail amount was way too high, considering the fact that they had proposed that the accused be granted bail in the amount of N$5,000.

However, Stanley explained that given the seriousness of the offence, N$10,000 bail is an appropriate amount and discussion of a reduction should only be discussed later on.

The court found that there was not sufficient evidence presented before it during the bail hearing that once the accused have been granted bail they will not stand trial.

The state was objecting to bail on three grounds. It feared that Malima and Shikongo will interfere with state witnesses and it will not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice. Furthermore, the state believes that it has a strong case against the accused.

During the bail hearing, Nande Malima testified that he saw his elder brother, Kleopas Malima, stabbing the deceased. According to court records, Kleopas admitted that he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

Nande further testified that he and Shikongo were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question. According to his recollection, he does not remember seeing co-applicant Shikongo at the scene that night.

The prosecution is alleging that on April 6, 2017 the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife. The prosecution is claiming that the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances derives from the fact that the group were in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing. Having forced Mushe into submission, the group stole his bag and ran off.

The case has been summarised and forwarded to the prosecutor-general's office for a decision. The court postponed the matter to October 10 for the prosecutor-general to pronounce herself.