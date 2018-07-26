26 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nsanje Police Arrest Man for Defiling Step Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Police in Nsanje have arrested a 36 year old man for allegedly defiling an eight year old girl who happens to be his step daughter.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Agnes Zalakoma said the suspect Lameck Luabu, has been committing the offence between 2014 and 2018 at his home, at Ndenguma Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the district.

"Yes, it is true that we are keeping in custody Mr. Luaba for suspecting him to have been defiling her step daughter of eight years old and is in Standard 3 at Kapalakonje Primary School," she said.

Zalakoma disclosed that medical tests have already been done at Nsanje District Hospital's One Stop Centre which established that the girl is HIV positive and has been on anti retroviral (ARV) treatment since 2016.

"Coincidentally, the suspect has also been on ART treatment since 2014," the PRO observed.

According to Zalakoma, the suspect is expected to appear before the court of law to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to Section 138, sub-section 1 of the Penal Code.

Luabu hails from Mgona Village in the Area of Senior Chief Tengani in the district.

Malawi

Man Found in Possession of Hair of Person With Albinism

Machinga Police are keeping in custody a 37 year old man, Mankhokwe Lilongwe, for keeping hair which belongs to a person… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.