Nsanje — Police in Nsanje have arrested a 36 year old man for allegedly defiling an eight year old girl who happens to be his step daughter.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Agnes Zalakoma said the suspect Lameck Luabu, has been committing the offence between 2014 and 2018 at his home, at Ndenguma Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the district.

"Yes, it is true that we are keeping in custody Mr. Luaba for suspecting him to have been defiling her step daughter of eight years old and is in Standard 3 at Kapalakonje Primary School," she said.

Zalakoma disclosed that medical tests have already been done at Nsanje District Hospital's One Stop Centre which established that the girl is HIV positive and has been on anti retroviral (ARV) treatment since 2016.

"Coincidentally, the suspect has also been on ART treatment since 2014," the PRO observed.

According to Zalakoma, the suspect is expected to appear before the court of law to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to Section 138, sub-section 1 of the Penal Code.

Luabu hails from Mgona Village in the Area of Senior Chief Tengani in the district.