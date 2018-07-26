26 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Man 'Reportedly' Killed By the Police in Geita

By Rehema Matowo

Chato — A resident of Rubambangwe Village in Muungano Ward, Chato District, is reportedly died in the hands of patrolling police after they arrested him for his alleged link in illegal fishing.

The man was named as Pascal Kanyembe, 39, and is said to have died on Monday at around 12pm shortly after his arrival in Chato District Hospital in Geita Region for treatment. Geita Regional Police Commander Mponjoli Mwabulambo admitted to have received the news of the death of the suspect, but said investigations have been launched to establish why, how and when the man died.

"No doubt, the deceased was among the suspects and was in the rightful hands and under a rightful arrest. A doctor's postmortem was conducted on July 24 and full information about the deceased's death will be given later," said Mr Mwabulambo. The RPC further said that during the patrol, the police in charge of the operation aimed at curbing illegal fishing, arrested eight people linked to the activity.

Mr Mwabulambo explained that before the suspected had been ordered by the police to show them the gear he was using in undertaking his activities, and that he did not obey. The RPC added that the suspect took the police to Mganza and after they reached the area, he suddenly collapsed, and the police had to rush him to a nearby dispensry for treatment.

For his part, Muungano Ward Councillor Johnson Kilimo Kwanza said before the suspect met his death, he had been arrested at his home at around 1am by the police on patrol. The councillor further claimed that the police started beating the suspect in the presence of his wife while claiming that they had been searching for him for a long time.

