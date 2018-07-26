Craig Williams, who earlier this year announced his retirement from cricket, bowed out in style when he won two awards at Cricket Namibia's awards ceremony over the weekend.

He won the Player of the Year as well as the Player's Player of the Year award after being a unanimous choice by his national team mates.

Williams, who made a great contribution to Namibian cricket over the past decade, once again had a fine season, scoring 1 004 runs over all formats of the game and taking 23 wickets.

He retires from the game having amassed 6 484 runs with a highest score of 184 in first class matches at an excellent average of 40,52, while he took 117 wickets at an average of 32,99. In all formats of the game he scored 15 108 runs and took 232 wickets.

The Most Improved National Men's Player award went to Jan Frylinck who scored 367 runs and took 16 wickets during the season.

National coach Dee Thakur won the Coach of the Year award, after taking Namibia to the final of the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup series for the first time, where they lost to Kwazulu Natal. Although Namibia excelled in the South African provincial series after also topping their group, they could not replicate their success in the Cricket League Division 2 tournament in February where they finished fourth behind the UAE, Nepal and Canada.

The senior national team also won the Spirit of Cricket Award for making the final of the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup as well as the semifinals of the Africa T20 Cup.

Other award winners included the Groundsman of the Year, Gerson Nambashu; the Scorer of the Year, Francia Zealand; the Umpire of the Year, Andrew Louw; the Rookie Umpire of the Year, Hein Heindenrich; and the Administrator of the Year, Noleen Winborn.

In the Women's Cricket category, Irene van Zyl won the Senior Player of the Year award; Yasmeen Khan won the u19 Player of the Year award; Merceli Dantago won the Junior Player of the Year award; and Didi Foerster won the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

In the youth categories, William Lottering won the u13 Player of the Year award; Dian Neethling was the u15 Player of the year; Jan Izak de Villiers won the u17 Player of the Year; and Petrus Burger won the u19 Player of the Year award.

George Lututu won the Kwata Administrator of the Year award, while Auas Primary School won the Kwata School of the year award, Justus Hangula won the Development Officer of the Year award; and the Erongo Region won the Development Region of the Year award.

Van Vuuren new president

Former national cricketer Rudi van Vuuren was, meanwhile, elected as the new president of Cricket Namibia at it's annual general meeting on Saturday.

Van Vuuren was a member of the only Namibian cricket side to have played at the World Cup in 2003. He also holds the unique distinction of being the only player to have represented his country at both a cricket and rugby world cup, after he also made the Namibian rugby side at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Van Vuuren, who takes over the reigns from Richard Frankle, takes over at a difficult time with Cricket Namibia struggling financially.

Their CEO Peter Forster yesterday confirmed that they had gone through a tough time financially, but that they were back on track.

"We have experienced some financial challenges since we had some bad luck last year with a sponsor pulling out, while the funds from the ICC were negatively affected by the exchange rate. But we have implemented a turn-around strategy and are moving to clear all our debt in future," he said.

Forster said CN had committed itself to continue competing in all competitions such as the Sunfoil Cup and the ICC Intercontinental Cup, but that they were awaiting advice from the ICC.

"We are now at the beginning of a new cycle and all our operations are being re-evaluated. We are waiting for advice from the ICC to see what our future commitments will be," he said.

The rest of Cricket Namibia's executive committee members are Andre Snyman and Hester Kahn who were re-elected, and newcomers Deon Kotze, Polly Negongo and Daniel van der Walt.