Namibia: Stop Negativism, Focus On Poverty Eradication - Minister Kameeta

Photo: The Namibian

Poverty Eradication Minister Zephania Kameeta.

Poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta has called on Namibians to shun being negative about the food bank programme, and to instead help the government end poverty.

Kameeta made the call during the launch of the food bank programme at Mariental in the Hardap region yesterday.

He said about 90% of the beneficiaries of the programme were food-insecure before the food bank intervention, and that 60% of them are now food-secure following the implementation of the programme.

Kameeta said those who say no to food distribution, which according to them promotes laziness, "seem not to have gone to bed on a hungry stomach".

"We do not give them food because we feel sorry for them. Fighting poverty is fundamental about promoting human rights, human dignity and social justice, thereby ensuring that people have access to food, water, shelter, clothing and other social basic services," he added.

He stressed that the food bank scheme is useful in addressing hunger, especially for beneficiaries with no formal employment, given the socio-economic situation in the country.

Regarding financial sustainability, Kameeta said the food bank programme would be affordable within the current budgetary allocation for the next three years, taking into account a 10% inflationary increase.

"We cannot prolong suffering, hunger and poverty by just talking," he stated, adding that the government welcomes constructive and innovative ideas which will assist in building the country.

Households benefiting from the programme in the Khomas region were reduced from 15 000 to about 5 000.

The minister said this was because the ministry had, in consultation with stakeholders, come up with stringent criteria to ensure that only those facing extreme poverty benefit from the food bank initiative.

He added that besides the negativity around this programme, there is also a lot of negativism in the country, especially from people who look down on others, as well as ethnicity and racism.

"Racism is growing in the country," he said, asking what had happened to the notion of One Namibia, One Nation.

"Stop being negative! We must be positive in our dealings, and stop looking down on others," stressed the minister, cautioning that these negative vices might lead to civil war. One of the food bank beneficiaries is Christina Tobias (49), a mother of four children aged 10, 11, 15 and 16, who said yesterday that she had been begging for food to feed her children who are still at school.

"When they come back from school, I would have their lunch prepared for them, thanks to the food hand-out programme of the government," said the visibly delighted mother.