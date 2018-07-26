26 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shagari Declares Interest in Sokoto Governorship Race

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — Former Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mukhtari Shehu Shagari, wednesday declared his interest to contest in the state governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying his agenda is to transform the state.

Shagari made this known to journalists, shortly after addressing party supporters at the PDP head office in Sokoto.

He said his reason for declaring to contest for the governorship ticket of the PDP was borne out of the desire to enhance the lives of the people of the state.

Shagari maintained that he had the requisite experience to bring the desired change, having served as a commissioner and deputy governor in the state, as well as a minister.

"I joined politics for societal development and I have always worked for the progress of my people. I served in various capacities as a commissioner, deputy governor and minister. I do not know of any candidate in Sokoto that has my experience. So, I have what it takes to bring the desired change and progress in the polity. People will see real transformation in Sokoto, if they give me the mandate come 2019," he said.

