Nigeria: News Agency of Nigeria Staff Down Tools, Pickets Head Office

Staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday shut down operations as they embarked on an industrial action against the management over poor condition of service.

The staff who where seen by our corescorrespondent carrying placards and chanting anti-management songs at the NAN headquarters in Abuja, also accused the management of lackadaisical attitude towards addressing staff conditions.

For instance, the placard-carrying staff also accused the management of only paying two months transport allowance to staff this year amidst poor working tools and other welfare issues.

Addressing the press, Comrade Suleiman Haruna, the chairman, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUCPTRE) NAN branch, also appealed to the federal government to restore their subvention to the about N100 million monthly it previously received adding that the subvention has been cut to about N12 million which is grossly inadequate.

He said all the NAN offices across the world are grossly underfunded, a situation that is impacting negatively on their jobs.

"We have appealed to the Federal Government and management of the agency to look into staff welfare, better remuneration and improved conditions of service commensurate with the level of enormous work put in by the staff of the Agency" he said.

"The situation in NAN is so dire that the morale of staff is low; there is a lackadaisical attitude to work and most staff are indebted to one bank, microfinance or cooperative societies in order to make ends meet even after adjusting lifestyles to the pervading situation in the country" he noted.

Yetunde Bada, NUJ Chairman, NAN branch, added "The shortfall in payment of promotion arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 that the Federal Government magnanimously released funds to civil servants is filled with stories in NAN as it was computed wrongly."

She also indicated that "The step differences that were to be paid staff was also wrongly computed."

"Staff of foreign offices that returned to the country are still being owed; some of them returned more than 8yrs ago"