Tanzania: Six Regions Control 98% of Country Housing Loans

SIX regions are controlling 98 per cent of total mortgage loans in the country painting a picture of a low benefit and awareness of house loans.

A report, issued by Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC), named the regions as Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Morogoro, Dodoma and Coast. TMRC report showed that the remaining 25 regions share 2.0 per cent of total house loan valued at 344.84bn/- by the end of last year.

The report showed that Dar es Salaam leads the list by controlling 87 per cent of total outstanding of mortgage loans as at the end of last December. The second region controlling higher percentage was Mwanza with 6.0 per cent.

The third in line was Arusha with 2.0 per cent. On the fourth line slot was Dodoma, Morogoro and Coast each with 1.0 per cent. To enable many to access house loan, TMRC in recently days have cut down mortgage rate to as low as 15 per cent from 24 per cent.

"Mortgage loans interest rates range reduced from 20 per cent - 24 per cent to now 15 per cent - 18 per cent," the report showed.

TMRC Chief Executive Officer Oscar Mgaya said earlier that in the last eight years, they have managed toincrease mortgage loan tenor from 5 to 10 years to 15 and 25 years. Also TMRC members have gone up from three banks to 31 banks at the end of March and shareholders have contributed a total paid up capital of 18.46bn/-.

However, the mortgage finance ratio to GDP was still low at 0.43per cent at the end of last March. TMRC said the low penetration was mainly caused by low awareness as most people think building a house using own-pocket are saving.

"The best practice is to take a mortgage loan and buy a house and use the rent for repaying the loan," Mr Mgaya said.

TMRC is a private sector financial institution with a sole purpose of supporting banks to do mortgage lending by refinancing and pre-financing banks' mortgage portfolios.