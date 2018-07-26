Tanzania: Dar-Based Waste Firm Wins Cleanness Tender in Dodoma City

DAR ES SALAAM-BASED waste management company, Green Waste Pro Limited, has won a tender to keep Dodoma City clean beginning next month. The move brings to an end the City Council's tradition of using community-based groups for cleanliness.

Head of Environment at the City Council, Mr Dickson Kimaro, said here recently that the waste management company will be carrying out its responsibilities in eight wards in the capital city. He named the wards as Tambukareli, Kiwanja cha Ndege, Madukani, Uhuru, Majengo, Viwanda, Kilimani and Makole.

Mr Kimaro said the community- based groups will continue operating in the other 35 wards in the peripheral areas of the city, saying Green Waste Pro Limited will use waste management machines for keeping the city clean.

"Hiring the waste management company to carry out the responsibility of cleanliness aims at enhancing cleanliness in the city," he said.

On his part, Operations Manager for Green Waste Pro Limited, Mr Abdallah Mbena, said his company was determined to improve cleanliness in the capital city, boasting of modern machines to carry out its duties.

He said the company will supply its waste collection trucks to various areas of the city as indicated in the contract to ensure the city remains clean, adding that the company will ensure Dodoma tops other cities in cleanliness ranking.

Mr Mbena said Green Waste Pro Limited has been operating in Ilala municipality in Dar es Salaam City and Mwanza City, noting that Dodoma becomes the third city of its operations.