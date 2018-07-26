Tanzania: MPs Dissatisfied With TTCL's Slow Pace to Reach Out to Rural Customers

THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure has expressed its dissatisfaction with Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL)'s slow pace to reach its customers in rural areas with 3G or 4G service.

All TTCL telecommunications towers in the villages of Mbatamila in Tunduru District in Ruvuma Region, Namkonjela and Mchichili in Ruangwa District in Lindi Region offer only 2G service, which has no data service compared to 3G and 4G.

The villagers in those districts told the committee that they experienced difficulties in accessing TTCL airtime recharge vouchers, sim cards and data service, which could help them get Internet service.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure is touring various parts of the country to inspect the telecommunications towers sponsored by the government through Universal Communication Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

After hearing villagers' complaints, Committee Vice Chairperson Hawa Chakoma wanted Lindi TTCL Regional Manager Bahati Masolwa to explain why there was such lack of sim cards and data service in those areas.

In response, the manager told the Committee that the TTCL Marketing Unit supplied vouchers and sim cards for their customers in the mentioned areas. On data service, the manager said it was determined by the market itself and not TTCL.

"The government spends a lot of money investing in this public corporation so that it becomes independent and runs at a profit, but your response lets us down. Shifting from 2G to 3G or 4G is not debatable. People want to communicate and use the Internet," said Ms Chakoma.

However, the Committee hailed TTCL for the telecommunications towers sponsored by UCSAF and insisted that they should be up to standard. "We want TTCL to capture the market quickly by offering 3G or 4G service so that people can make calls, send short text messages and use the Internet."

Tunduru North MP Ramo Makani, who is a committee member, wanted TTCL to work harder to get more customers. For his part, Deputy Minister for Transport and Communications Atashasta Nditiye directed TTCL to ensure in two months data service was available to all UCSAF sponsored telecommunications towers.

"I have received the Committee's directives on TTCL to shift from 2G to 3G or 4G. I understand the management of TTCL is doing well, but there is still slowness in service delivery. I want the TTCL Board Chairperson and the Director General to review the kind of staff they have. We don't want such dissatisfactory answers. I want to see TTCL running instead of kneeling in serving customers," said Mr Nditiye.

The chairmen of Namkonjela Village and Mchichili Village, Mr Juma Msosa and Mr Ismail Chichituli respectively and Mandawa Councillor Saidi Nachingi told the Committee that they had no telecommunication problem although sometimes there was a network problem and that there was no Internet service.

Earlier, Ruangwa District Commissioner Joseph Mkirikiti said there was no telecommunication service problem in his district as the network was available for 90 per cent due to the presence of all mobile phone companies in the district.